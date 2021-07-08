240 stranded Pakistanis return through Torkham border

Stranded in Afghanistan, 240 Pakistanis entered Pakistan through Torkham borders late night the other day from where they were shifted to quarantines in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber district. The district administration said these people were shifted to Landi Kotal Hospital, Jirga Hall and Quarantine Center where their tests for coronavirus would be conducted.

These people would be allowed to go home only after presenting anti-corona vaccination certificates, otherwise their medical tests would be conducted and only those with negative results would be allowed to leave. Those tested would be kept for at least eight day in quarantine centers, the administration added.