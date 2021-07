Pakistani actor Mahira Khan’s fans are happy to hear that the actor is set to make her return to TV after 5 years.

Mahira Khan’s last drama was Bin Roye in 2016. She will be working with director Farooq Rind, Omair Rana, Kubra Khan, Usman Mukhtar and many more.

The drama is written by Umera Ahmed, however, the airing date of the drama is not set but it is reported that Mahira will be playing the role of ‘Mehreen.’