UEFA charges England for fans’ laser pointing

UEFA on Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings and charged England over their fans’ behaviour during their Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark, including allegations a laser was pointed at goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face.

Photos in the British press showed the green light of a laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face just before Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty. Some supporters at Wembley also booed during the Denmark national anthem. European football’s governing body on Thursday said it had charged England for “use of laser pointer”, “disturbance caused during the national anthem” and “lighting of fireworks” by their fans. Schmeichel saved Kane’s penalty, but the England captain scored the rebound to give Gareth Southgate’s men a 2-1 victory which sealed England a place in their first major tournament final for 55 years. They will face Italy in Sunday’s final at Wembley.