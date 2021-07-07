SBP sets construction loan targets for banks

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has set a target for all commercial banks to meet in terms of providing loans to people for the construction of homes.

Banks have been threatened against a fine if they fail to meet the target.

The State Bank made a significant decision concerning the advancement of loans for house construction on Wednesday.

The central bank has decided to fine banks that refuse to lend money for home construction.

According to a statement released by the State Bank, the government has decided to provide loans for the construction of houses with a subsidy.

The central bank has already given all banks instructions on how to release loans for home construction.

The SBP has now set a target for banks in terms of house construction loans.

Banks that release loans that are less than the target will be fined.