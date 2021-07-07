Daily Times

John Cena thinks Vin Diesel could be a WWE star

Web Desk

WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena, who most recently worked on  Fast and Furious film, thinks his F9 costars, particularly Vin Diesel, have the potential to venture into a wrestling ring. 

In a recent interview John Cena said that Vin Diesel could be a WWE champion like tomorrow. 

 

The F9 actor exclaimed, “Vin is in an incredible state of being, and the manner in which he works in battles I would know firsthand! — he’s exceptionally forward and he has the force and force of a Diesel truck. So I sincerely believe that is a fitting name.” 

John Cena likewise named rapper Cardi B, who plays a phony cop in F9, saying that Cardi B would be quite a WWE genius as well. He added that what he likes about Cardi B is that she is herself and does not hide anything from anyone. 

As per the wrestler, the entire cast could be an incredible expansion to WWE, in any case. 

 

