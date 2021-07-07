All govt employees to be paid July salary before Eid ul Adha

Following the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the finance ministry has been ordered to distribute salaries of government employees before Eid ul Adha.

According to reports, the finance ministry has become quite active in distributing the salaries, and they are quite determined to give all salaries before Eid ul Adha.

Sources tell us that the salaries will be given to the government employees by July 16th, at the latest. Special directives have been given to the accountant general of Pakistan and all departments have been notified by the finance ministry to ensure that all salaries and pensions are paid by July 16th.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Eid ul Adha will most likely fall on July 21.