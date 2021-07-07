Covid positivity rate rises above 3%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surpassed 3% for the first time in the last 20 days, on Wednesday morning.

The positivity rate if 3.27 percent was recorded in the country. The last time positivity rate was at 3% was on June 17.

According to the data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), another 17 people died from coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC’s most recent statistics, 46,287 tests were performed across the country in the last 24 hours, with 1,517 people testing positive.

The total number of people who have died as a result of the virus is 22,469, and the total number of cases is 966,007, with 909,525 people who have recovered so far with a total of 34,013 cases currently active.

Despite the government’s efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, only 3.5 percent of the country’s population has received vaccination.

According to the report, only 3.5 percent of the 100 million people who are eligible for the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been fully vaccinated.

As of July 6, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine jabs had been administered across the country, according to data released by the NCOC.

More than 14% of the population has been partially vaccinated, and 290,377 vaccine jabs were administered across the country on July 5.

The NCOC issued a warning of strict restrictions on Monday, citing violations of coronavirus SOPs in several sectors; the warning came during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The forum expressed grave concern about SOP violations in restaurants, in-door gyms, wedding halls, transportation, markets, and tourist attractions, among other industries.