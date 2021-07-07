CRHC to meet for Zul Hajj crescent moon sighting on July 10

A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) would be held on Saturday evening (July 10, 2021) in the building of Pakistan Meteorological Department, Camp officer Met Complex, Main University Road Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi for sighting the crescent moon of Zul Hajj 1442 AH.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting of the central committee. The meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at its respective offices and the relevant members of the committee would join the meetings in their respective areas.

The information regarding the sighting of crescent moon should be passed on to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad on his mobile no 0321-9410041; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, DG (R&R), Ministry of Religious Affairs. 0300-6831822 and Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Director (R&R) 0333-2697051.

According to Astronomical parameters, there is absolutely no chance of sighting of the new crescent of Zul Hajj 1442 AH. Therefore, the month of Zul- Hajj is most likely to commence from Monday (July 12) and Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated across the country on July 21 (Wednesday), said Malik Qadir, an expert.