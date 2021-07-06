Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma impress fans with their bond

Indian actors Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are the sister duo who always keep their fans updated on social media and impress them with their posts.

Neha Sharma shared a picture of the two of them in which they were seen twinning in flower printed outfits. Neha was found in a botanical printed bodycon dress with dark and pink flower print. She kept her look unpretentious as she matched her dress with dark boots with insignificant glitz cosmetics and hair open.

Whereas her sister Aisha Sharma was seen twinning with her sister wearing flower prints. The post was captioned by Neha, “Everything is better with you around.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

The fans of the Sharma sisters went wild over the picture which they expressed by with commenting fire emojis.