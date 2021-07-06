Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next movie

Indian actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be acting in Karan Johar’s directed movie. This would be Karan’s first movie that he is directing after 5 years.

Karan Johar shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. “

“This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022!” Karan continued.

Fans are happy to see Alia and Ranveer on the screen once again, as they have worked together in Gully Boy.