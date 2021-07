After working with Bollywood producer Aanand L Rai on Atrangi Re which stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali has joined another film venture of Aanand.

The Indian actor is rumoured to act alongside Sunny Kaushal, who is Vicky Kaushal’s brother, in the movie titled Nakhrewali.

This movie produced by Aanand is reported to show a story of a boy who loves to dress like a girl. The movie is reported to be directed by Rahul Shanklya and is said to start shooting by the end of 2021.