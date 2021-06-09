Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are dating?

Indian actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating and it was revealed by Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

It is rumoured that the Bollywood actors have been dating for a long time, however, they have not made it public.

In a recent interview Harsh Varrdhan confirmed the rumour when he was asked to disclose one Bollywood relationship rumour he believed was true.

Varrdhan answered, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true.”

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he added.