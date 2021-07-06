NCOC records less than 1000 cases of Covid, first time in a week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily coronavirus case load fell below 1,000 for the first time in six days after the country reported 830 new cases Tuesday morning.

Since July 1, the daily case count has surpassed 1,000, the country reported 979 cases in a single day on June 30.

Around 25 people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,452 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 830 people tested positive for coronavirus after 37,364 tests were conducted on July 5.

The current positivity rate in Pakistan is 2.22 percent, with about 33,390 active cases of covid.

Previously the country’s positivity rate was nearly 3%.

The total cases reported in Sindh so far are 341,275, Punjab 347,014, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,616, Islamabad Capital Territory 83,048, Balochistan 27,445, Gilgit-Baltistan 6,504, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,588.

So far, at least 908,648 people have recovered from the virus across Pakistan.

The total number of cases has now reached 964,490, according to NCOC figures.

Following the relaxation of curbs, the NCOC issued a warning of strict restrictions on Monday, citing violations of coronavirus SOPs in several sectors.

According to a statement from the NCOC, the warning came during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.