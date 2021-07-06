Sharjeel Memon’s interim bail plea accepted

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted interim bail plea of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon till the first week of August in fake accounts scandal. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and Justice Babar Sattar took up the case for hearing Monday. The court ordered Sharjeel Memon to file surety bonds. Sharjeel Memon appeared in the court along with his counsel.

He had taken plea in his petition that bail be granted till the decision of the case.

Sharjeel Memon has been directed to appear before investigation team along with record today (Tuesday).

Earlier NAB Rawalpindi had summoned Sharjeel Memon and he had regretted to appear due to Sindh Assembly session. Sharjeel Memon is facing charges of committing financial corruption in the project.