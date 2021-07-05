Pakistan offers NARA cards for illegal immigrants

The federal government will issue NARA (National Alien Registration Authority) cards to 120,000 illegal immigrants staying in Pakistan on Monday.

All illegal immigrants would be offered three types of cards. In the first phase, all illegal immigrants would get ID Cards for aliens that would help them get work in the private sector. However, it has been clarified that those who processed two ID cards would not be able to get a government job.

For illegal immigrants’ children, NARA would issue ‘Geological Cards’ through which now they would be able to continue their studies even after ninth class in Pakistan.

Sources said that all people after getting ID cards for aliens would be able to open bank accounts, obtain SIMs, utility connections and driving licenses.

All illegal immigrants would now get a special number on the pattern of biometric NADRA cards and immigrants would have to inform the organisation in case of shifting from one city to another city.

All cards would only be issued from the NADRA offices and a mechanism is being finalized in this regard, sources claimed.