Corruption to be eliminated, projects to be given out on merit: Haji Abdul Hameed



Provincial Minister for Local Government Haji Abdul Hameed said that there was a lot of corruption in local governments and rural development (LG & RD) before. He said that after coming into power, he has made sure that corruption is completely eradicated from the system.

He said that now schemes will be distributed on merit instead of political contacts and the projects will be completed under the supervision of the community. He added that his party is bringing major reforms in the organization. The people will see the changes.

He said, “it is our primary responsibility to rectify the shortcomings in LG & RD.”

“I have come into politics to serve the people without any discrimination. I can’t be sold and no one can buy me. The people begged for my victory in the elections. When I succeeded, many people shed tears of joy,” he added.

Talking about his opponents, he said that they cannot undermine my position or take my supporters away as I have come here to work and I will deliver. He said that I cannot be blackmailed and neither can any negative propaganda sway me away from my purpose of serving the people.

In response to a question, he said that every effort is being made to hold local body elections in October this year, but there may be some delay in the elections in different districts due to the determination of municipal boundaries. As soon as the delimitation matters are finalized, the date of election will be announced.