Haleem Adil for tighten noose around neck of corrupt people involved in water theft

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said it was high time to tighten the noose around the neck of those corrupt people who are depriving the people of the tail-end areas of Sindh of their due share of irrigation water.

Sheikh, who is also the Central Vice President of PTI, here Saturday visited the head areas of the Phuleli Canal along with senior lawyers and PTI workers and spoke to the media.

He observed that it was a grave injustice with the people who had been deprived of the irrigation water despite the fact there was enough water even at Kotri barrage.

“When irrigation water is being stolen through 321 illegal direct outlets to irrigate the lands of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and their cronies and henchmen, the farmers in the tail-end areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and other districts will never get their due share of water for the crop cultivation,” he added.

Sheikh said it was time to resist the moves by corrupt PPP leaders by taking to the roads to register the massive protests so that those illegal outlets could be dismantled, adding that he had assured of his full support to the farmers of the entire province.

The PTI leader argued that the influential people associated with the PPP leaders had no interest with regard to the hardships and difficulties of the bare-footed farmers of Sindh whose lands were lying barren due to unavailability of water.

Sheikh blamed the PPP leaders for creating a misleading perception that water of Sindh’s share was being diverted by officials of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) towards the link canals in Punjab.

He said he strongly believed that nobody could dare doing injustice with any federating unit as long as a brave person like Imran Khan was Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“We will continue to expose and fight the corrupt practices and grave injustice being done to the poor people of the province by callous and cruel rulers of Sindh,” he assured.

He said that functionaries of the Sindh government also failed to take any actions against those who were dumping highly hazardous waste material in the canals in Hyderabad city.

“The unabated practice of polluting the canal water is causing fatal diseases among the people of various districts who are forced to drink such contaminated water,” he added.

The PTI leader said that he along with other party lawmakers would continue to visit the irrigation canals and minors to check the water theft being carried out without any check.