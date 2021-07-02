GB appellate court expresses frustration over absence cellular network Karakoram Highway



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Supreme Court Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and senior judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed heard 30 cases, decided on three cases and issued notices in 27 cases. During the hearing of the suo motu notice case on non-availability of mobile signals on Karakoram Highway, a senior member of Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) told the apex court that we do not charge any charges from cellular companies for tower installation. The company which will provide service in non-commercial areas is provided money from Gilgit-Baltistan Council Universal Fund. The court was very angry over the absence of the responsible officers of Zong-Telenor-Mobilink-Ufone.

Expressing that this time we are giving you last chance at the request of senior lawyers. At the next hearing, all the senior officers of the company should be present with a detailed report, otherwise there will be contempt of court proceedings against them. Cellular companies were ordered to ensure availability of mobile signals on Karakoram Highway and Gilgit-Skardu Road and Dewasai, after which the court adjourned the hearing of the case for a month.