Regional economic growth strategy to be a ‘game changer’: Commissioner Gujranwala

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman said on the Thursday that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the Regional Economic Growth Strategy Gujranwala Division will be a game changer and the development projects worth billions of rupees will prove a milestone in the country’s economic and industrial revival.

The government has approved establishment of an expo center at Gujranwala, new industrial estate in Gujrat as well as hundreds of new projects for the infrastructural development besides establishment of new universities and other public welfare projects.

The comissioner expressed these views in an important meeting held at the Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was attended by Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Siddique, chairman Punjab Vocational and Training Council Major (Retd) Shah Nawaz, Chairman Punjab Education Commission Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Dr. Fahim Malik Pro Vice Chancellor University of Gujrat, Prof. Tariq Mahmood Vice Chancellor University of Narowal, Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot Dr. Saeedul Hassan Chishti, Omar Ashraf President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, Chaudhry Wahiduddin President Gujrat Chamber, Qaiser Baryar President Sialkot Chamber, Fazil Asif Head of Special Monitoring Unit at Chief minister’s office, along with other officials.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division welcomed the participants of the meeting and highlighted the salient features of the Regional Economic Growth Strategy Gujranwala Division.

While addressing the participants of the meeting the commissioner said that this program will bring development and prosperity for the Golden Triangle comprising Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot as well as for the whole country.

The plan will provide ample employment opportunities which will eradicate poverty and unemployment and make the government’s vision of economic self-sufficiency a success.

He said that by the grace of God, these projects worth billions of rupees would bring ease, economic prosperity and poverty deduction for people across the division.

It was also informed that the construction of Sialkot Kharian Motorway at a cost of Rs. 43.40 billion, Rs. 0.05 billion project for GT Road from Aminabad to Sialkot Lahore Motorway (Wahndo Interchange) is underway.

The plan also included Rs1.94 billion for Gujranwala to M2 Kot Sarwar Interchange, Rs.1.20 billion for G.T Road Wazirabad-Sialkot bypass, Rs.0.30 billion for Sambrial Dry-Port Chowk to Sialkot Airport, Rs.79.8 billion for 228 roads construction and rehabilitation, Rs.5.60 billions for Mandi-Bahauddin Sarai Alamgir road.

He further stated that the establishment of a state-of-the-art University of Applied Engineering emerging Sciences at Sambrial with cost of Rs.65.64 billion, University of Gujranwala at a cost of Rs. 3 billion and University of Hafizabad at a cost of Rs. 1 billion were also important achievement as a part of the Regional Economic Growth Strategy Project.

It was further informed that 386 major projects worth over Rs. 32 billion have been undertaken in Gujranwala Division under ADP and PSDP 2021-22 out of which 83 projects have been funded 100%. In addition, he said that under this strategy plan, Gujranwala division would see a tremendous development of ten important sectors, including knowledge and technology transfer, value chain infrastructure, manpower development, affordable electricity, business management and other areas.

He said that the time has come for the realization of the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for economically stable Pakistan.

The commissioner expressed his resolve for the timely execution of these development projects so that the people could benefit from them.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman TEVTA, Ali Salman said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible steps are being taken for the economic prosperity and economically developed Pakistan. He said that TEVTA was imparting modern and market driven courses to thousands of youth. He said that all the stakeholders could be trained in the program keeping in view the formation of Skill Development Centers and economic needs but it would also be possible to provide wide employment opportunities only due to increase in industrial and commercial production.

Chairman PVTC Major (Retd) Shah Nawaz also expressed his commitment in connection with the economic growth plan saying that the Punjab government’s priorities were being implemented in letter and spirit. He said that PVTC was also providing technical and vocational training to less privileged youth and the provision of quality and up-to-date courses was intended for a prosperous and strong Pakistan.

Vice Chancellors of Universities, Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholder appreciated the efforts and dedication of Commissioner Gujranwala for the economic and industrial revival of Gujranwala Division. They said that the dedication, sincerity and commitment of Commissioner in this regard was commendable.

They also highlighted the issues and problems of industrial and commercial hotspots, reaffirming the commitment to work with the federal and provincial governments for the development and prosperity of the country.