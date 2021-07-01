Corona caseload rises to more than 1000, in a single day

ISLAMABAD: The daily coronavirus cases in Pakistan have gone back to their usual figures, with over 1,000 cases in a day. The country reported 1,037 new cases on Thursday.

The daily count has been under 1000 since the last one week.

The last number of cases reported over 1,052 in a day were on June 25.

In the last 24 hours 40 people have died, pushing the death toll to 22,321 since the pandemic started.

Latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre shows that after 46,145 tests were conducted on June 30, 1,037 people tested positive for the virus.

The positivity rate currently in Pakistan is at 2.2%.

The total cases reported in Sindh are 337,674, in Punjab 346,301, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,068, the capital 82,706, Balochistan 27,178, in Gilgit Baltistan 6,138 and in AJK are 20,343.

Around 904,320 people have recovered so far.