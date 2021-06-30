Indian actor Abhishek Bachchan shared how to use social media perfectly on the World Social Media Day.

The Big Bull actor took to Instagram and Twitter where he posted a meme with the caption, “Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility!”

Social media is a powerful tool. But remember, with great power comes great responsibility!#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay pic.twitter.com/dpJv7Am9Ta — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 30, 2021

In the meme he showed how social media should be used for gaining new information and sharing it while spreading love, peace and happiness. While social media should not be used for spreading rumours or negativity.

Many fans of the actor and Bollywood shared how they appreciated his notion of sharing a positive message on his social media platform. One social media user commented, “Well said,” on his Instagram account.