‘Midsummer Chaos’ stirs chaos on Twitter

What do you get when you put a bunch of teen influencers with a penchant for storytelling in one room? Apparently, you can expect to get a web series out of it, but according to film and TV buffs on Twitter, they’d rather not!

Midsummer Chaos, a web series written and directed by Ahmed Sarym, a young aspiring filmmaker, stars young talent including Mustafa Babar, Khushal Khan, Mamia Shajaffar, Hiba Ajaz, Saman Ansari, Kamila Aazeen, Nael Aamir, Zainab Ejaz, and interestingly, Mehar Bano.

The first episode dropped on YouTube over the weekend and has since taken Pakistani Twitter by storm and not in the best way; the 1:1 like to dislike ratio on YouTube is enough to tell you how the amateur production is being received.

While such harsh criticism of a teen production isn’t exactly constructive, Twitter has a way of taking content and having a meme-filled field day with it, and here are some of the best reactions to the show!

People called out the actors’ acting chops… or the lack thereof!

So relatable! *not*

In a hilarious parallel, a user compared Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s controversial engagement after-party with the Midsummer Chaos’… well, chaos!

That’s not all. Parallels between MC and Midsommar were also drawn and not the good kind.

Cast-member Mustafa Babar also responded to the less-than-favourable response to the series, taking to Twitter to write, “Honestly I’m proud of Midsummer chaos. It’s my first proper acting project and I have a long way to go; with limited resources, we did our best.”

You can find the first episode on the YouTube channel Qissa Nagri.