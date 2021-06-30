Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised

Renowned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah who has excited the crowds with his acting throughout the many years was hospitalized two days back in Mumbai. It is reported that he was determined to have pneumonia, moreover, there was some problem in his lungs for which he is going through treatment presently.

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah who has acted in Hollywood and Lollywood movies as well is now under clinical watch. According to reports, his condition is steady, and he is reacting great to the treatment.

The Ishqiya actor Ratna Pathak Shah and their children are in the emergency clinic with him.

Naseeruddin Shah is quite possibly the most commended actors of the Indian entertainment world and has been offered with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan by the Indian Government.

He was most recently seen in two releases Mee Raqsam and Bandish Bandits. Recently, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.