Deepika Padukone is back on Instagram with a funny post

Indian actor Deepika Padukone is now back on Instagram after her 2 month hiatus to share a funny post and her fans cannot keep their cool.

The Padmaavat actor shared a funny post inspired by the expectations VS reality meme. In the first picture, she is seen doing a yoga pose while in the very second one she is sleeping on the couch.

Deepkia captioned the post, “Expectation v/s Reality,” followed with a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Many fans quickly commented under her post, many laughing or saying good exercise, while some fans expressed how much they missed her.