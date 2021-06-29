PML-N forms committee for holding All Parties Conference

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has constituted a committee for convening the All Parties Conference (APC).

Former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will head the PML-N’s coordination committee, sources said.

The People’s Party and Awami National Party (ANP) will also be invited in the APC as both political parties have expressed their consent to attend the moot.

“Opposition parties have been consulting to fix the date of the All Parties Conference (APC), before or after the PDM session,” sources said.

According to sources, Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) session will be held on July 05.

“Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will attend the PDM session, while in the All Parties Conference; Shehbaz Sharif will represent the PML-N.”

Shehbaz Sharif had recently announced to hold the All Parties Conference of opposition parties for building consensus on electoral reforms.

All opposition parties and concerned representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be invited to attend the All Parties Conference meeting on the electoral reforms bill, sources said.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to invite all opposition parties for consultation on electoral reforms.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the opposition leader had called for a consensus-based reform plan to be presented before Parliament for passage to “ensure that future elections are fair, transparent and reflect the genuine will of the electorate.”