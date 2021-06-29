Dwayne Johnson, Chris Morgan set to work together once again

Hotshot Dwayne Johnson, prominently known as ‘The Rock’, is to star in the forthcoming Chris Morgan film, Red One for Amazon Studios. The pair Dwayne and Chris will rejoin in the wake of working together on the Fast and Furious side project, Hobbs and Shaw.

As per some sources the movie has entered the Amazon streaming administration after a cutthroat offering measure, which is another sign that Amazon centers around more libertarian content. Its inclination to create all the more comprehensively engaging movies comes as the streaming fights heighten, with new participants like HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and Disney Plus.

Dwayne Johnson said that the movie is supported with a great deal of positive energy and enthusiasm. He also mentioned that he has been exceptionally dazzled with Amazon Studios director Jen Salke and her group’s vision and aspiration to make a colossal, fun, and remarkable movie universe for families all throughout the counties to appreciate.

Red One will be produced by Hiram Garcia, President of Seven Bucks Productions, which Dwayne Johnson helped to establish with Dany Garcia. Morgan will produce and oversee the script. The film investigates a totally different universe to investigate inside the occasion.

The film is to start shooting in 2022, with a release in 2023.