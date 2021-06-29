Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma enjoy lunch together

Indian actors and sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were spotted together with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora having lunch at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence.

The actors and the designer are seen together after a really long time. The Good Newwz actor took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself, Karisma, Manish, Amrita, Malaika and wrote, “My Manish and us finally,” followed by heart and cake emojis.

The group’s photo was also shared by Manish and Karisma on their Instagram.

Karisma wrote in the caption, “Lovely afternoon,” followed with a heart, coffee and eating utensils while adding Finally with manu in the end.

Manish shared the same photo and wrote in the caption, “At home lunch with the fabulous girls.”

