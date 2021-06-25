Kareena Kapoor calls Karisma Kapoor her second mother

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan showed love to Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to Instagram to share a video that had cute moments of the sisters with an equally sweet caption.

The Bollywood actor wrote, “Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know… my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family.”

“Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else… I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one… My lolo,” Kareena continued with heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The fans of the two sisters were overjoyed seeing the video as they poured their love and birthday wishes under Kareena Kapoor’s post.