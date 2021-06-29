Turkey reduces quarantine period for Pakistani visitors

ISLAMABAD: Turkey in its revised policy has reduced the period of mandatory quarantine from 14 to 10 days for the visitors arriving in from Pakistan and Afghanistan, from July 1 onwards.

However, the passengers from India, Bangladesh, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka will continue to observe the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

Ever since the quarantine requirements were first issued for passengers from Pakistan on 1st June 2021, the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara remained in touch with the relevant Turkish authorities and continued to share details of the improving COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

“Based on the scientific data, the Turkish authorities were requested to revisit the policy of mandatory quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from Pakistan,” the Pakistan embassy in Ankara said in a statement.

The Turkish authorities have also informed that additional details on quarantine arrangements including options for passengers from Pakistan will be issued soon.

The embassy advised the passengers traveling from Pakistan to Turkey to review their travel plans in light of the revised regulations.