Moeed Yusuf refutes reports claiming he secretly met Israeli officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has strongly refuted reports claiming he secretly met Israeli officials.

The clarification from the NSA came after the Foreign Office’s statement denied Israeli media report that he visited Tel Aviv last November and met the Mossad chief.

“Very disappointed to be informed that the leader of a major political party has insinuated that I had secretly met Israeli officials. Let me state categorically and on record that I have not had any meetings with any Israeli officials nor have I visited Israel,” Moeed Yusuf tweeted.

The prime minister, he said, has been very clear in his stance that Pakistan shall continue to stand for Palestinians’ right to a just two-state solution.

“The rest are all conspiracy theories. Enough said.”

Earlier, on Monday, former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the Foreign Office also denied reports that he had secretly visited Israel “to pass on a message of an important person.”

“[I] did not go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source” and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source” — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is,” Bukhari tweeted while rejecting the media reports.

He quipped that “apparently” he was the “only one” who has “kept out of the loop” regarding his visit.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has also rejected the reports regarding Bukhari’s visit to Israel.