Zulfi rubbishes propaganda about his visit to Israel for the second time

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday once again reiterated that he had not visited Israel in the past, rubbishing opposition propaganda on the social media networking sites.

“Did not go to Israel. Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on “Israeli news source”, and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a “Pakistani source”–wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is. Apparently, I’m the only one who was kept out of the loop,” he tweeted.

— Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 28, 2021

This is the second time that Bukhari has denied reports about travelling to Israel. He had dispelled similar reports last year in December, claiming that he had been with the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner at the time of the alleged visit in November.

The rumours at the time had started after a news report claimed that an adviser of Prime Minister Imran Khan had met Israeli officials at the Tel Aviv airport in November 2020 after getting approval for the visit from the US.

The report had claimed that an unnamed adviser with a British passport was taken to the “foreign ministry of Israel where he met several political officials and diplomats and delivered the message of the Pakistani premier”.

Since Bukhari is also a UK national, many on social media speculated that the reports referred to him.

The issue resurfaced again today after a Hebrew newspaper, Israel Hayom, published a news report regarding the alleged visit, quoting an unnamed source in Islamabad.