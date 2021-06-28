Citizens in Islamabad kick down doors of vaccination centre, guards injured

ISLAMABAD: The citizens kicked down the door of a mass covid-19 vaccination centre at the F9 park on Monday. Two security guards were injured as a result.

The main gate of the vaccination center was knocked down and people started entering the premises forcefully. An influx of was seen of people who are to travel abroad.

The District Health Officer Zaeem Zia said that the centre was suddenly filled with a large number of people, and they couldn’t allow everyone inside due to the covid protocol.

The corona doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer were being administered in the centre.

Pakistan has currently administered around 14 million coronavirus doses with 2.8 million people fully vaccinated.