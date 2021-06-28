Mehwish Hayat’s cherry picking video wins hearts

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat is delighted while picking cherries at a ranch in Skardu during her trip to the valley and the video of her doing this has overwhelmed the internet.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor went to Instagram and posted her video picking the cherries.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Cherry picking in Skardu,” followed by a cherry emoji. She adds, “My first time eating cherries straight off the tree.. God they were fresh and yummy . I clearly got carried away and didn’t know when to stop.”

“I think I ended up finishing the whole tree. LOL but hey I can’t be blamed it was these cherries that were out of this world!,” continued the actor.

Many fans commented how beautiful Mehwish looks and fun cherry picking seems. Mehwish is as of now making the most of her trip in Skardu and treating her fans with sweet photographs from the outing on social media.