Sparks are still flying for Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui

Pakistani actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui showed their fans that they are still very much in love and the sparks in their relationship are still flying.

The Khamoshi actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her and her husband Asad with the caption, “My whole heart,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Zara and the Azar Ki Ayegi Barrat actor got married in 2017, however, by looking at the picture it seems that even after 4 years the couple is still very much in love.

Zara Noor is decked in a beautiful red embroidery black kurta and has a beautiful smile on her face. While Asad with a bit of a serious face, however, with a hint of a smile is decked in a black shalwar kameez to match his wife.

Many fans expressed their love for the couple under Zara’s post. Many fans commented about how Asad and Zara are their favourite couple or left heart emojis. Many fans also prayed in the comments that they stay happy and together forever.