Civil administration to set up cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul Azha

Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has convened a meeting on June 29 to set up cattle markets, sale points and make arrangements in this regard for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Deputy Commissioner has also sought plans and suggestions from the Assistant Commissioners, Local Bodies (Metropolitan Corporation, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committees, Tehsil Councils) and officials of Cattle Market Management Company. The implementation of section 144 is also being considered for the prevention of illegal sale points in various places of the city.

Free books

Meanwhile, The Education Department has started distribution of free books to Government School students. 1.3 million free books will be distributed among four lack students of 1,500 government schools in Gujranwala. The distribution of books will be as per schedule.

The distribution of books will be completed till 3rd july. According to details, on the direction of the Punjab government, the education department has started distributing free textbooks among more than 1,500 girls and boys primary, elementary, high and higher secondary schools in Gujranwala. According to the schedule, books will be distributed among ninth and tenth grade students from June 21. On June 25, eighth grade in all schools, as well as seventh grade, sixth, fifth, fourth, third and third grade students will be free till July 3. Free Textbooks will be provided to the students.

The Department of Education has issued a schedule to all the schools ensuring the supply of textbooks to all the schools as per the schedule. The books have been delivered to the schools from the warehouse. In this regard, CO Education Saif ullah dillu said that textbooks have been provided to the schools according to the number of students from the four warehouses of Gujranwala. The process of distribution has also been started as per schedule. He further said that four lakh students and students Will be provided with free books as well as notebooks.

Awareness walk

An awareness walk was organized by the Excise Department on the occasion of World Drug Eradication Day. Excise employees and members of civil society also participated in the walk. In this context, the management of the Excise Department and private hospital organized an awareness walk for the treatment of drug addicts in Gujranwala.

The walk was led by Excise and Taxation Officer Ijaz Sarwar. He was accompanied by Excise and Taxation Officer Ijaz Mehmood, Asif Butt, Saqib Bhatti, Rana Bilal and others. Rally participants held banners with anti-drug slogans. Awareness walk reached the DC office from Sialkot Road and ended. Director Excise and Taxation Tanveer Abbas Gondal said that the purpose of the walk was to make people aware of the dangers of drugs and to keep them away from drugs. Drugs are a curse. The excise department is working according to its resources to prevent this.