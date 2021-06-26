Kashmore police intensifies operation against outlaws; recovers three abducted persons

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Larkana Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, claimed on Saturday that Kashmore police has recovered three abducted persons from the limits of Durrani Mahar Police Station of Kandhkot, Kashmore district in a late night operation against the bandits operating from jungles.

The three people were kidnapped one and half months ago and dacoits had demanded Rs 3 million from their heirs as ransom money for their release.

The recovered men include Ali Ahmed, Mazhar and Muhammad Nawaz.

Police further claimed to have completely destroyed safe hideouts of the outlaws in the riverine area and permanent police checkposts have also been established at the katcha areas in the relevant district to prevent them from committing crimes.

Meanwhile, Larkana police claimed to have arrested a criminal Zahid son of Allan Jalbani, resident of Ratodero, after an encounter which took place within the limits of Dokri police station and recovered arms from his possession. Three accused however escaped. The injured accused was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The criminal record of the gangster showed that he was a hardened criminal and wanted by police in over 12 heinous cases of murder, kidnapping, thefts, police encounters, lootings, dacoities, robberies by Jacobabad, Dokri and Ratodero police stations.

Police arrest accused in Rahmatpur Honor-Killing case

Separately, two persons Farzana Bhatti and Tarique Siyal were allegedly killed on the pretext of Karo-Kari in Bughio Colony located within the limits of Rahmatpur police station on Saturday. Farzana was mother of two children whereas Tarique Siyal was a resident of Sakrand.

Police also claimed to have arrested the accused, Allah Rakhiyo Bhatti, husband of Farzana Bhatti. The area police shifted the bodies to Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for fulfillment of legal formalities. Accused told police that he killed both with knives for honour at his home.