Suspect from Johar Town blast arrested from Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE: The suspected terrorist from the Johar Town blast has been arrested by security agencies. He was arrested from Mandi Bahuddin for his alleged role in shifting the vehicle used in the blast.

According to sources the suspect has been shifted to an unidentified location.

The security agencies have also arrested a car mechanic from Lahore for his alleged role in the blast.

“He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation,” they said.

The law enforcement agencies have currently made four arrests with respect to the Johar Town blast.

At least four people died and dozens were injured in the terrorist attack.

The second suspect of the blast was arrested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. The personnel at Babu Sabu toll were also investigated, as his vehicle entered the city through it.

The owner of the vehicle tried to leave the city for Karachi on Thursday, he has also been arrested.

The suspect was arrested from Allama Iqbal International Airport, where he had boarded the flight to Karachi. The law enforcement agencies raided his house in Mehmoodabad Karachi, where they collected evidence.

According to a report;

“He has shifted his family to Pakistan from Bahrain in 2010 and returned to Karachi one and a half month back,”

It was also found out that in the span of one and a half months, he made frequent visits between Karachi and Lahore.

The agencies also found evidence of his contact with several other people.