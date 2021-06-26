Ban on indoor dining to be lifted from July 1

The ban on sitting inside hotels and restaurants due to coronavirus in the country will be lifted from July 1.

According to details, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has lifted the ban on indoor sitting and eating in hotels and restaurants from July 1. Earlier, the NCOC had lifted the ban on sitting outside restaurants and lifted the ban on parks, swimming pools and water parks. Similarly, 150 guests were allowed to attend outdoor weddings

According to the report, a delegation of All Karachi Restaurant Association in a meeting with Director General NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya in Islamabad had requested to lift the ban on the restaurant on which the director general assured the delegation that the ban would be lifted from July 1.