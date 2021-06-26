Students protest against exams, NCOC to host meeting on June 29 to discuss key matters

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar will chair a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on June 29 to discuss the future course of physical examinations.

According to sources, the meeting will discuss summer vacations, students protest against physical exams and promotion of students.

The meeting will be attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and all provincial education ministers.

Earlier, a dozen protesters had been arrested while many motorcycles were confiscated by the police to disperse students staging a protest demanding online examinations at Faizabad. They were demanding the final exams to be held online.

Earlier this month Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

While giving details about O Level exams, Shafqat said that Cambridge had decided to take O Level examinations after July 26.