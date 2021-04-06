All exams, including O/A levels, to be held on schedule: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday said that all exams including O/A levels will be held according to the schedule.

Talking to media after the NCOC meeting held today to decide the future of schools and discussing the exam situation, the minister said that it has been decided that all exams will be held under strict SOPs.

He said that Cambridge will also ensure all necessary precautions for the O/A level exams. The education minister said that we promoted students last year on the basis of their previous result, doing that again will not be possible now.

About the closure of schools, he said that classes from 1 to 8th will remain closed till 28th April. Whereas 9th to 12th grades will have classes in person with 50% attendance under the implementation of strict SOPs from 19th April.

Examinations from Class 9 to 12 will be held in the third week of May, and Cambridge exams will be held per schedule.

Shafqat Mahmood instructed students to focus on their exams and study hard because there is no way exams will not be held. He advised the students to not get confused about fake news about exams being postponed.