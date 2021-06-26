Private schools announce no vacations this summer

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) has announced on Saturday that there will be no summer vacations across the country in educational institutes this year.

President of the APPSF Kashif Mirza, announced that the schools will remain open during the summer holidays between 7:00 am to 11:00 am, throughout the country.

Considering the hot weather conditions, he said:

“The students could come to private schools in casual dress rather than in school uniforms,”

He further said that those educational institutes that have the facility to opt for online classes, are encouraged to do so.

With the declining positivity rate of the coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has directed schools to reopen the institutes. The government plans to take physical examinations.

Parents of matric and intermediate students have shown concerns over this decision, as school will be opened when summer vacations start.

They believe that the students will suffer during the long hours of class, especially with the scorching heat and humidity.

“Opening schools amid the very hot weather is playing with the health of students,”