Case registered against Nawab Akbar Bugti’s son for making wife’s photos go viral on social media



FIA Cyber Crime has registered a case against Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti’s son Shahzwar Bugti.

Shahzwar Bugti was accused by his wife of blackmailing her by making her pictures go viral on social media.

After receiving the request of Shahzwar Bugti’s wife, he was summoned three times and when he did not come, a case was registered against him.

The cyber crime wing said that the pictures and links have been removed from social media. Raids were also carried out to arrest the accused but no arrest was made.