Lahore court extends Mufti Azizur Rehman’s physical remand

LAHORE: The physical remand of Mufti Azizur Rehman has been extended by the Lahore court by three days on Friday.

The cleric was presented before the judicial magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan after the completion of his physical remand. The police requested the court to extend his remand for further investigation.

The investigation officer said that both the Mufti and his sons are required for further investigation. He said that the cleric’s DNA test has not been conducted. The forensic report will be submitted soon.

The Punjab police on Sunday announced his arrest for sexually assaulting a seminary student, while his sons were responsible for threatening him.

The Mufti confessed to sexually harassing the student.

“I sexually assaulted him while offering him to help in clearing the exams,”