Pakistan will be producing its own Covid-19 vaccine doses

LAHORE: Pakistan will soon be producing its own doses of the coronavirus vaccine, said Dr. Tahir Yaqub a professor at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

The UVAS has been conducting experiments in this regard.

According to Dr. Tahir, a rabbit, has been injected with the coronavirus vaccine.

“We are waiting for the results of the first vaccine. The second experiment will be carried out on a monkey,”

The UVAS has launched an initiative to produce Pakistan’s own vaccine. A presentation was given by the UVAS officials to the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar. He agreed to allocate a fund of Rs.100 million for the preparation of the vaccine.

The Director of the UVAS, Dr Tahir said,

“We have sought a time period of six months to prepare the vaccine,”