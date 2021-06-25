PFMA strike continues against increased taxes

KARACHI: The Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) continues its strike against the tax increases in the federal budget in the Fiscal year 2021-22 on Friday.

The calling off of the strike is being linked to the issuance of a notification by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) by the association. They have said that the flour mills will remain closed along with the suspension of the supplies of flour and its by-products.

The first phase of the protest started on Thursday when the PFMA Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Yousaf announced a two day nation wide strike against the turnover and the sale taxes imposed by the government.

As a result 80 large and small flour mills have been closed in various areas of Karachi to protest the imposition of tax on bran and the increased rate of turn over announced in the budget of 2021-22.

He further threatened that the mills will go on strike for an indefinite period from June 30, if their demands aren’t fulfilled.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson on Wednesday said that the income tax on the turnover of flour mills will remain 0.25 percent while the FBR has decided to withdraw the 17% sales tax on bran.

He said that the omission in the bill of 2021 will be corrected via amendment.