PTA renews Telenor Pakistan’s license in AJK, GB

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed Telenor Pakistan’s license to operate in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to continue empowering the region through its connectivity services.

The license renewal signing ceremony held at PTA headquarters here, which was attended by Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, Chairman PTA, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and its management, said a news release.

Telenor Pakistan has been connecting people in AJK and GB through its state-of-the-art connectivity solutions since 2006 when it was first granted the license. As the first operator to provide its services in this region, Telenor Pakistan has established itself as a market leader over the years. The license, which would have expired on June 25, 2021 was being renewed for 15 years. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Pakistan Irfan Wahab Khan said, “In this digital age, smart connectivity has become a necessary utility and Telenor Pakistan is committed to continue serving the people of AJK and GB through provision of Next Generation Mobile Services.”

Over the years, he said, “we have taken steps to build digital infrastructure in the region that enable access to digital and financial inclusion. Driven by our purpose, we will continue our efforts to advance smart connectivity by introducing modern technologies and services for people of AJK and GB.” Chairman PTA Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa, said, “Telenor Pakistan has been an important ally in our journey to nurture a digital ecosystem in the country. Its services for the people of AJK and GB speak volumes for the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring connectivity for all and enabling access to opportunities.”