Counter-Terrorism Department arrests two terrorists involved in Do Kari base attack



The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a successful operation has arrested two terrorists and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to CTD sources, a tip-off was received that the facilitators of the terrorists who attacked the base in Lal Qila Maidan were present in the Chinarge area.

On this information, the CTD team conducted a search operation in the area and during the operation, two facilitators of the terrorists, Ishaq and Shahid Islam, were arrested. Five dynamite, seven detonators, five-feet prima card, two pistols 30 bore, one Kalashnikov-like pistol 30 bores, two magazines, 14 cartridges 30 bores and two RPG-7 shells were recovered.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to Dir police, the arrested persons are said to belong to a banned organization while they were also facilitators of terrorists who attacked the Do Kari base in the area.