Mathira, Sonya Hussyn solved their feud

Pakistani model turned actor Mathira had uploaded a story on Instagram where she had opened up her depression and called Sonya Hussyn out for bullying her.

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn later took to her Instagram to share a story where she wrote that she and Mathira have talked and cleared the misunderstandings.

“Just spoke to mathira on call and glad that all her misunderstandings have been cleared,” Sonya wrote.

Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor also called Mathira her sister and added, “I’ll always wish you the best.”

Mathira shared a screenshot of Sonya’s story on her Instagram story as well and wrote, “Yes sisters forever. United we stand. Girls run the world. I was hurt hence I spoke up. It’s off my chest. I feel better.”