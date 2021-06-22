Mathira Mohammad opens up about her depression

Pakistani model and actor Mathira Mohammad took to her Instagram to talk about her depression.

She wrote in the Instagram story how after her divorce she dealt with depression and the only person who helped her was Azfar Hussain. She also mentioned an incident that took place between her and an actress at the IPPA Awards.

Mathira later shared another story where she thanked people and mentioned that this was not a publicity stunt. “The woman I was back then and woman I am now there is a huge difference,” she added.

She adds, “Very few people talk good about me in this industry people who don’t even know me talk shit about me but now it’s gonna be different.”