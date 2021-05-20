Mathira Mohammad trolled by Pakistani ‘uncles’

Mathira Mohammad, a well-known Pakistani model and TV hostess, took to her Instagram to expressed her sorrow for Palestine and wished to adopt a Palestinian child.



She wrote on her Instagram story, “I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine. I would love to adopt a child and give him/her all the love that he/she lost a safe place called home.”

However, Mathira was trolled for wanting to adopt. Many citizens claimed that she may destroy the child’s life as she is not a role model to be followed. Mathira’s story made her a target for men when she asked people to directly message her to tell how can she adopt a Palestinian.

But the “uncles” of Pakistan messaged her where they expressed their wishes to be adopted by her.

The Pakistani model then took to Instagram where she expressed her disgust.